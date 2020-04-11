U.S. surpasses Italy for most virus deaths in the world-Report

Saturday, April 11, 2020 7:38 pm


File: Fighting Coronavirus

The United States on Saturday surpassed Italy for most fatalities from the new coronavirus of any country, according to Johns Hopkins University.

A tally from the U.S. based university shows that at least 18,860 people have died from Covid-19, the respiratory disease related to the virus, in the U.S.

Italy is reporting 18,849 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins.

The United States has by far the highest number of confirmed coronavirus cases globally, with nearly 503,600 infections.

Around the world, more than 104,900 people have died in the pandemic, and there are more than 1.7 million confirmed cases.

However, the true number of infections is likely higher, in part owing to testing shortages, and the death toll might be greater. (dpa/NAN)

