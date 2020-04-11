U-turn: Wike asks churches to comply with ban on gatherings

U-turn: Wike asks churches to comply with ban on gatherings

Saturday, April 11, 2020 5:10 pm


Wike

...Caves in to pressure to reverse earlier order.
… Only Church Services of not more 50 persons per service, with observance of social distancing allowed
Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt
Rivers Governor, Nyesom Wike, on Saturday reversed his decision to allow churches hold Easter services with their full congregations in contravention of his earlier ban on gatherings of more than 50 people in the state.
In a special announcement signed by Paulinus Nsirim, Rivers Commissioner for Information and Communication, the state government said the decision to reverse the concession was taken after due consultations  with eminent clergy men, well-meaning Nigerians and  civil society groups.
“For the avoidance of doubt, churches should stick to the 50 persons per service to maintain Social Distancing,” the Commissioner said.
It will be recalled that the decision by Governor Wike to allow for Churches and Mosques to have full service against the ban on large gatherings which was in place in the state as part of measures to curb the spread of coronavirus has been received with mixed feelings.
Despite the concession, some  churches had insisted that they will only stream their services to members through the mainstream and social media platforms.
The Diocese of Niger Delta North of Anglican communion had directed that even when it embraces the state government relaxation, no Easter holy Communion will be allowed in churches that don’t have holy Communion cups .
“Any church without the small communion cups should not have a communion service. Washing of hands must be observed by every member. Services should not be prolonged.”
The Port Harcourt Diocese of Catholic Church also asked members to stay away from the churches in spite of the directive of the Governor.
Also, the Muslim Community issued a statement directing mosques to stick Social Distancing directive of the government by not allowing large congregation of members during prayers
National body of Nigeria Medical Association also opposed the relaxed concession granted to Churches by state Governors.
The Association warned that the gains so far made by the weeks of restricted movements to stem spread of Covid 19 would be lost to large congregational worship for the two days window across the country.
Full text is  Rivers State Government as follows:
GOVERNMENT SPECIAL ANNOUNCEMENT

The Rivers State Government has cancelled the concession granted churches  to hold Easter Church Services with their full congregations.
This decision was taken after due consultations  with eminent clergy men, well-meaning Nigerians and  civil society groups.
For the avoidance of doubt, churches should stick to the 50 persons per service to maintain social distancing.
Paulinus Nsirim,
Honourable Commissioner,
Information and Comminication,
Rivers State.
11th April, 2020
Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    47 mins ago

    Police recover calabash filled with human blood in Zamfara
    1 hour ago

    Coronavirus: Gateman tests positive after bus trip from Lagos to Kaduna
    1 hour ago

    Pakistan bans export of anti-malarial drugs
    2 hours ago

    Man arrested for allegedly poisoning 143 bags of garden eggs in Enugu
    2 hours ago

    Obiano puts Anambra on lockdown after first case of COVID-19
    3 hours ago

    Buratai jumps down a plane, Idris Deby lands a military helicopter. What these mean!
    5 hours ago

    Covid-19 vaccine: Testing won’t happen in Africa. Never!- WHO DG
    6 hours ago

    Just in: Another coronavirus patient dies in Lagos