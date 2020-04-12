Bill Gates asks G-20 members to fund development of anti COVID-19 vaccine

In order for the world to better contain the spread of the coronavirus, leaders of the Group of 20 (G-20) major economies should provide more funding to develop a vaccine, Bill Gates said.

In an opinion piece provided in South Korea exclusively to Yonhap News Agency on Sunday, Gates, co-founder of Microsoft, noted that COVID-19 had not yet affected many low- and middle-income countries, and said world leaders, particularly G-20 members, should step up efforts to keep it that way because it is “likely only a matter of time before one part of the planet reinfects another.”

Through his Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, the business magnate has been an active philanthropist and has waged fights against diseases such as tuberculosis, malaria, and polio.

Gates laid down three steps for global leaders: ensuring proper distribution of resources such as masks and diagnostic tests, offering research and development (R&D) funding for a vaccine, and then manufacturing and delivering the vaccine.

Addressing protective equipment, Gates said, “Eventually, we hope there will be enough for everyone,” but he added some hard choices should be made in smart ways, so that resources reach the right people rather than simply “the highest bidder.”

“The private sector has an important role to play, but if our strategy for fighting COVID-19 devolves into a bidding war among countries, this disease will kill many more people than it has to,” Gates said. “We need to deploy resources based on public health and medical need.”

Gates said veterans of the Ebola and HIV epidemics could help develop guidelines for that, and that world leaders should work with the World Health Organisation (WHO) to put them on paper to hold all participating countries accountable.

Gates then called on leaders to commit R&D funding to develop a vaccine.

He said Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), launched by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, the Wellcome Trust and various governments, was developing “at least eight potential vaccines” for COVID-19, with expectations that at least one would be ready within 18 months.