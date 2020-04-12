Covid-19: Boris Johnson discharged from hospital

By Nehru Odeh

British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, is over the moon following his discharge from hospital today. And he will ever remain grateful for the second chance he has been given to live.. This is after he had spent a week including three nights under intensive care at St Thomas Hospital battling coronavirus.

And of course, according to Daily Mail Online, Johnson thanked the NHS for saving his life as well as the public for their sacrifice as he reunited with his pregnant fiancée Carrie. Both of them stopped at Downing Street on his way to recuperate at Chequers.

The couple and their dog, Dilyn were seen together in the back of an official government car and in scenes which may raise some eyebrows as neither they nor the driver or bodyguard were wearing face masks.Rather the Prime Minister was seen with his head in the back of the car as it drew up this afternoon. He later posted a video apparently taken inside Downing Street, in which he said there was ‘no question’ the NHS had saved his life after he contracted coronavirus.

While name-checking a handful of health workers who cared for him during his spell on the ward, the stricken premier gave special mention to two nurses who watched over him as his chances of survival were balanced on a knife-edge.

Johnson said: “I hope they won’t mind if I mention in particular two nurses who stood by my bedside for 48 hours when things could have gone either way. They are Jenny from New Zealand – Invercargill on the South Island to be exact – and Luis from Portugal – near Porto.”

The Prime Minister went on to thank the entire British public for largely obeying social distancing this Easter, said, ‘It’s hard to find the words to express my debt – but before I come to that, I want to thank everyone in the entire UK for the effort and the sacrifice you have made and are making.

“When the sun is out and the kids are at home; when the whole natural world seems at its loveliest and the outdoors is so inviting, I can only imagine how tough it has been to follow the rules on social distancing.

‘I thank you because so many millions and millions of people across this country have been doing the right thing – millions going through the hardship of self-isolation – faithfully, patiently, with thought and care for others as well as for themselves,” he maintained.