COVID-19: Lagos discharges 5 patients

The Lagos State Government on Sunday announced the recovery and discharge of five more COVID-19 patients, having tested negative twice to the virus.

Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos said in a statement that the five patients included four females and one male.

”Dear citizens, as we commemorate the sacrifice of Love this Easter, I bring to you more awesome news from our isolation facilities.

”Today, five more patients; four females, and one male have been discharged to reunite with their families and the society.

”The patients were discharged having recovered fully and tested negative twice consecutively to #COVID19,” Sanwo-Olu, the COVID-19 Incident Commander said.

He said that with the newly discharged patients, the state had a total of 55 people that had been successfully managed for COVID19 at its isolation facilities and discharged to the community.

”This news, especially on this auspicious day, gives me joy and happiness and I am sure it does to you too.

”While we look forward to more great news from our effort to contain the pandemic, let’s all continue to show love and sacrifice for the course of humanity.

”Stay at home, practice Social Distancing Principle, observe highest possible personal and hand hygiene and report suspicion to appropriate persons.

”Let’s continue to make the little sacrifices for the greater good,” the COVID-19 Incident Commander said.