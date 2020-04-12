Dare Mourns Senator Koleosho

Youth and Sports Development Minister Mr Sunday Dare has described the death of Senator Robert Koleosho as very sad,shocking , and a huge loss to Nigeria at large and Oyo state in particular.

According to Dare ” I received the news of the death of Senator Koleosho with deep schock and sadnesss . He was not just a politician, he was devotedly committed to the peace, Unity and development of Oyo State and Nigeria in general. He served Oyo state and the people with all his heart. He was a rear breed politician of repute who built bridges across the length and breath of the political landscape. His death is not only untimely, but has left a huge vacuum in the political space in his constituency , Oyo State and Nigeria in general. His immense contributions to the social , political and economic growth of Oyo state can never be forgotten . My prayer is that God will console his family, Oyo State , his friends and associates and Nigeria in general. May his soul rest in perfect peace” Dare declared.

Senator Koleosho who hailed from Saki represented Oyo North Senatorial District

in the Senate between 2003-2007.

He reportedly died at the University of Ibadan Teaching Hospital , UCH on Thursday where he was hospitalized since January.

Senator Koleosho is elder brother to Chief Micheal Koleosho who served as

Secretary to the Oyo State Government under Governor Lam Adesina.