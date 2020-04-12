Easter: Kogi governor tasks Nigerians on love, peace

Sunday, April 12, 2020 5:45 pm


Governor Yahaya Bello: APC  governorship candidate


Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state has stressed  the need for peaceful coexistence among Nigerians across the Six Geopolitical Zones to boost national unity and integrity

Bello in his Easter Message also  urged Christians to imbibe the virtues of sacrifice and love as they mark this year’s Easter Celebration.

The Governor said  that Easter stood out as a perfect example of unconditional love, adding that it therefore behoves all to give unconditional love to “our neighbours and share love with the less privileged”.

“As we mark Easter, it is pertinent to reflect deeply on the lessons of uncommon sacrifice, selflessness and inestimable love as displayed by Jesus Christ for the redemption of mankind. 

“The spirit of sacrifice as displayed by Jesus Christ who willingly offered himself on the cross for mankind should be a lesson for all Christians.

“Genuine love for humanity can only be expressed when we take the teachings and sacrifice of Christ to heart”. 

He urged Christians in the state to let the lessons of Easter inspire them to make sacrifices for the unity and progress of Kogi state, and the nation in general.

“As a people, we must be willing to make sacrifices for the overall development of our state and the good of our fellow brothers and sisters”, Bello said. 

He enjoined Christians and people of the state to use the occasion to seek God’s intervention over the COVID-19 pandemic ravaging the world over. 

The governor also urged Christians and people of the state to remain steadfast in adherence to high level personal hygiene and other precautionary measures to keep the state safe from the COVID-19 pandemic.

