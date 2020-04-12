Hoodlums clash in Ibadan,1 dead, others injured

Two rival hoodlum groups on Saturday clashed in Ibadan and attacked one another with cultlasses and other dangerous weapons resulting to the death of one person and injuring others.

According to an eyewitness, the clash between the groups emanated from Olunde axis and Sanyo axis and later extended to Bonphoto area of Ibadan.

The witness said that one of the groups was allegedly killed in the process while others sustained variousg degrees of injury.

The witness said that the incident cauted panic and pandemonium in the area while residents scamper for safety.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Olugbenga Fadeyi, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ibadan.

Fadeyi said that the clash was not between cult groups but two hoodlum groups; namely Ebila and Ekugbemi groups.

The PPRO said that the incident happened around 4 p.m on Saturday.

“A report was received by the DPO Sanyo area that one Mosudi Ekugbemi of Olunde area was allegedly fatally injured with machete cuts by a group of area boys led by one Ebila Abiola during an open fight, while Abiola was purportedly trying to collect land royalty from one Babatunde who was roofing his building under construction.

“But some social miscreants at Mapo Bornphoto and Agbadagudu in Bere area attempted to take advantage of the circulation of the alleged death of Mosudi Ekungbemi.

“The Police with the support from other security agencies were quickly deployed to these areas and doused the tension, while Babatunde Oladapo and Ibrahim Abisoye were arrested and assisting the police in their investigations.

“The State Commissioner of Police, CP Shina Olukolu, wishes to reassure the people of the state that the police are on top of the situation and normalcy have since been restored,” Fadeyi said

He said that the CP has directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police in-charge of Criminal Investigation Department (DIC) to take over the case.