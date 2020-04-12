Kidnappers kill student despite collecting N5.5m ransom

Sunday, April 12, 2020 8:39 pm


File: Hooded kidnappers

Bauchi  State Police Command said on Sunday it had arrested some suspected kidnappers who alledgely killed Abubakar Suleiman, a 15 year-old Secondary School student in Bauchi.

Spokesman of the command, DSP Kamal Datti, who announced the arrest to newsmen  said the suspects were in police custody and investigation was continuing with a view to apprehending other members of the gang.

“We are on the trail to arrest the remaining culprits and bring them to book,”he said, adding that details of the matter would be released to newsmen later.

Narrating the incident to newsmen, Dr Sulaiman Auwal, father of the victim, said their ordeal started on Thursday.

“I was in the  office when  I was  called with Abubakar’s  number, asking me if I was his father and I confirmed.

“They now informed me that they had kidnapped my son, and that I must pay ransom of N10 million.” he said.

He explained that the kidnappers called him again after two days, demanding N7 million.

Auwal said he gave the kidnappers the sum of N5.5 million through two accounts and cash.

“They told me  to go to Inkil and Kangere,  suburb of Bauchi metropole, to pick  my son but upon our getting there, we searched but did not see him,” he said.

The father of the victim said police later arrested the suspects and recovered the remains of his son

