Photo: Gov. Fayemi watches Easter service at home

Photo: Gov. Fayemi watches Easter service at home

Sunday, April 12, 2020 7:36 pm


Governor Fayemi watching the Easter church service at home

In the spirit of Covid-19 lockdown, Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State, a Catholic, also watched the church service at home.

-Photo Credit: Segun Dele Dipe

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    1 hour ago

    The President Meets With Rich Nigerians
    2 hours ago

    Lockdown: Cleric, 2 foreigners arrested, 269 vehicles impounded in Abuja
    2 hours ago

    Easter: Kogi governor tasks Nigerians on love, peace
    2 hours ago

    3 Clerics in police net for violating lockdown order in Delta
    2 hours ago

    COVID-19: Nasarawa Poly Registrar, others arrested at wedding ceremony
    2 hours ago

    Troops rescue 7 kidnapped victims in Niger – DHQ
    3 hours ago

    Negative test result not final for COVID-19 survivals – Expert
    3 hours ago

    Police arrest 18 suspects over kidnap of 3 persons in Nasarawa