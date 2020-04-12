Police arrest 15 more suspected cultists in Ogun

Police arrest 15 more suspected cultists in Ogun

Sunday, April 12, 2020 11:10 am


FILE: Arrested suspect

The Ogun Police Command says it has arrested  15 more suspected cultists terrorising Ifo and its environs.

The Police Public Relation Officer in the state, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, made this known in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ota on Sunday.

Oyeyemi said that the police had earlier arrested 19 suspected cultists around Ifo and its environs,adding that the total number of hoodlums apprehended were now 34.

He said that the hoodlums had been hiding under the umbrella of cultism to steal and terrorise areas like Ifo, Ijako, Ijoko,Agbado and Joju among others.

“The Police are doing everything possible to check the activities of these cult boys in Ogun, “he said.

Oyeyemi also said two deputy commissioners of police were leading the operations in Ifo, Joju, Kajola, Agbado, Ijako and Ijoko among other areas.

The police spokesperson reiterated the command’s commitment to safety of lives and property in the state.

He appealed to residents not to panic but report any  activity of the hoodlums to the appropriate authorities.(NAN)
