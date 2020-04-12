Police kill alleged notorious kidnapper, Nakpoo, in Rivers (+photos)

…Recover cache of dangerous arms

…On the trail of fleeing gang members

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Officers of the Rivers State Police Command has killed one Samuel Nakpoo, a suspected kidnapper, said to be among the hoodlums responsible for criminal activities along the Ogoni-Uyo axis of the East West road.

Nakpoo who had earlier been arrested and have confessed to the crime led the officers to their camp in a forest at Ogu/ Bolo local government area of Rivers State and attempted to escape but was shot on the leg, according to the Police.

The suspect was later confirmed dead at the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital.

While conforming the operation, spokesman of the Rivers State Police Command, DSP Nnamdi Omoni in a statement said, “In a joint operation by officers and men of “Operation Sting” and Anti cultism unit led by CSP Ahijo Lawson stormed the kidnappers den , the hoodlums on sighting the police took to their heels.”

He listed items recovered from the camp to include one GPMG, G-3rifles ,one SMG rifle,one rocket launcher, five pump action guns ,933 rounds of 7.62mm live ammunition etc.

Mr. Omoni assured that efforts are on to arrest the fleeing members of the gang while appealing residents of the state to assist the police in the fight against crimes by providing useful information that can lead to the arrest of the fleeing suspects.