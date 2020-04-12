Troops rescue 7 kidnapped victims in Niger – DHQ

Sunday, April 12, 2020 5:25 pm


Troops of 31 Artillery Brigade of the Nigerian Army, under Operation Whirl Stroke, on Saturday, rescued seven kidnapped victims after an encounter with bandits at Dogon Gona Forest area of Niger State.

The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. John Enenche, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

Enenche said that the troops rescued the victims while on a mop-up operation within the area.

He said the victims were abandoned by the bandits after a fierce battle encounter, adding that they were said to have been kidnapped on March 27 and taken to an unknown destination.

“Following interrogation after a successful rescue operation, the Village Head of Madaki confirmed that the victims were natives of Roro Village of Shiroro Local Government Area.

“The victims would soon be handed over to the appropriate authorities for further necessary action.

“In a related development, troops of 31 Artillery Brigade on April 11, engaged bandits in a gun duel at Kontokoro Village while on clearance operation,” he said.

According to Enenche, the operation led to the neutralisation of several bandits, while some escaped with gunshot wounds.

He said the nation’s Armed Forces would continue to solicit for timely and credible information from the public for the enhancement of its operations.

