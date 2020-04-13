150 suspects arrested: Origin of insecurity scare in Ogun

At night, landlords and tenants in Ifo, Ado Odo Ota and other communities in Ogun State (they are close to Lagos) have not been sleeping. This trend has been going on for more than five days now. This is the handwork of the following cult groups that have been causing mayhem in Ogun: Ilena boys; Federal boys; Lemon boys; Base boys ; Sahara boys; Gbese boys and Marindoti boys.

According to Kenneth Ebrimson, the Commissioner of Police, (who disclosed that 150 suspected robbers and cultists had been nabbed by his men), said it started with cult clashes among seven rival groups within the areas as a result of the killing of one of them. He added that the Command responded to the emergency “by deploying men from Special Anti-Robbery Squad; Anti-Cultism unit, Anti-Kidnapping unit; Special forces and conventional policemen who were drawn from the Area Commands in Ifo and Ota respectively.

Ebrimson, as PMNEWS reported, explained that his men smoked the suspected criminals out of their hideouts and recovered various weapons .

He said: “The genesis of this was from some criminal gangs that engaged in supremacy battle in Ifo and spread to Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Area of the state.

“It started on April 4, and the command tactical operation arrested some hoodlums and ammunition.

“I want to say that there was no single case of armed robbery, no case of kidnapping has been reported. Nobody has been killed.

“The basic issue is cultism that emanated from the killing of one of them in Ifo and spread to Sango, Ijoko and Agbado.”