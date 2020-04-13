28 criminals nabbed in Kogi



An 8-man gang of miscreants who destabilized public peace by leading masquerades into a Mosque during a congregational prayer in dekina Local Government Area of Kogi State was among 28 criminals arrested at different points in the last one week in the state

As the State government sustained efforts against crime, the suspects were arrested by the Joint Task Force of State Vigilante Service and the Neigbourhood Watch. They have been handed over to the police.

Among those arrested were four dreadful kidnappers who confessed to be terrorizing the people of Dekina and Bassa local government areas on April 6.

Also, over 16 members of a cult group who confessed to be from Ankpa Local Government Area Of the State were arrested in Olamaboro Local Government Area where they were carrying out initiation of new members.

The cult group also confessed to have carried out several armed robbery operations on Ankpa-Okpo-Otukpa road.

While handing over the suspected criminals to the Police at Okpo Division, the leaders of the Security Groups, Mr Usman Okoliko, the Chairman of Vigilante in Imane; and Mr Iliyasu Abubakar, Chairman of the Neigbourhood watch, in their separate remarks, said that the activities of the group had gone beyond cultism as they were engaged in armed robbery, kidnapping and other criminal activities in the areas.

Speaking, the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor, Dekina Local Government Area, Hon Ishaq Shaibu, described the suspected criminals as miscreants who were bent on creating trouble in the local government area.

He restated the commitment of Gov. Yahaya Bello, to eradicating all forms of criminals from the state, warning that whoever is found in any criminal activity would face the full wrath of the law.