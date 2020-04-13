COVID-19: Borno announces total lockdown, shuts boundaries

A total lockdown has been imposed in Borno by the state government which shut its borders to non-essential movements in a bid to contain influx of COVID-19.

The Deputy Governor of Borno, Alhaji Umar Kadafur, announced this in a statement on Sunday in Maiduguri.

Kadafur said that the order would take effect from from Monday, April 13, by 6 a.m, adding that movement in and out of the state would be completely restricted.

“The border between Borno and Yobe States would be shut down completely, only persons on essential duties and vehicles conveying food items, petrol, drugs and other essential commodities would be allowed into the state.

“This painstaking decision became imperative as part of the measures to prevent spread of the virus into our dear state, following discoveries of some suspected cases in some northern states,” Kadafur said.

The deputy governor, therefore, warned the general public to comply, pending the outcome of further directives.

Kadafur said that the state government regretted any inconvenience the decision would cause the general public.

He said that the state government had adopted the proactive measure to protect its citizens in a bid to curb the spread of the pandemic into the state.