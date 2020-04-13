Has coronavirus killed 2020 for us?

-By Taiwo Oluboyede

In just 100 days, the year 2020 has been peculiar in many ways.

At the beginning of every year, there are high hopes and expectations. Plans are set and many activities on motion to positively shape the year. It’s a common practice for presidents and head of governments to make public statement of their plans and policies for their citizens for the year.

2020 started with a big bang, the assassination of the head of Iranian Revolution Guard, IRG, on 3rd January. Qasem Soleimoni a fearful shadowy general was a man reputed to be the second most powerful in Iran, and a strong force that influence policies across the Middle East.

His death through an America bomb caused a shockwave across the globe with almost certainty of a war between the two arch enemies, the United State with the strongest army on earth and a fundamentalist Islamic Republic of Iran. It was a situation that many believed will result to the much talked about 3rd world war.

Then on 26th January, like a bad nightmare that one just wake from, the news broke that our beloved Kobe Briant, one of the greatest basketball player of all time, his daughter and 7 others were killed in an Helicopter crash near Los Angeles. No, it can’tbe Briant, i said in total disbelieve.

It is this same year that we have the #Meghxit, where senior member of the British royal family decided to step aside, forfeiting all the privileges and glamour, including their title. We were all surprise when the Sussexes decided to take a different path from tradition and now, simply Harry and Meghan. Theyhave since relocated to the United State as ordinary people.

“Sadly, the New Year does not seem to be marked by encouraging signs, as much as by heightened tensions and acts of violence,” said Pope Francis in an address in January. Even our most revered Pastor Adeboye in his 31st cross over sermon said he sees the whole world behaving like a little child that is convulsing this year.

Its now 100 days into the year and indeed it seems to have over lived its fair share of events, particularly with the outbreak of a global pandemic called Covid19 that has infected over 1.5 million people and 90,000 people death across 153 nations and territories as at 9th April, 2020.

The world was alerted to the outbreak of a strain of virus that bring death and mayhem to the Chinese city of Wuhan. It has caused untold hardship to multiples of millions across nations of the world, businesses have been shot, jobs loss, major global event cancelled or indefinitely postponed, marriages cancel etc. what we were seeing from a distance gradually crept to every nations, leaving deaths and great loss in its path. There would never be a way to adequately estimate the cost of Corona Virusto humanity.

‘Which kin thing be this self? E no go better for this ‘Corola’self’ said a tough looking ‘Agbero when Governor Sanwo-oluannounced the closure of schools and some public engagement. That was even before the federal government’s total lock down.

Within this same year 2020, the much anticipated Tokyo Olympic, world’s most engaging sporting event has been postponed, the Premier leagues suspend their matches, champions and European league suspend all matches, NBA suspend its season until further notice, Tennis ATP, WTA shut down. Even a new James Bond movies, titled, No Time to Die, originally scheduled for 4th March has been delayed.

Airlines were shut down and many begging for bailout, banks and businesses were shutdown. This is an unprecedented global event which no one could imagine some 100 days ago.

The events of this 100 days I belief has caused a permanent effect to almost every areas of human civilisation– including communication, transportation, entertainment, academics, healthcare services, humanitarian, even fashion. Certain things that will make you look abnormal will suddenly become the norms. For example, how would you have received me if I came to your office sometimes in January wearing face mask? But guess what, that might have to become a part of our dress sense from this time.

Thanks to the internet, many of us now virtually live online. Several scheduled event that can’t be postponed are now beingheld online. Transsion holdings, owners of Tecno phones recently unveiled their new brand ambassador, one of Nigeria biggest export, Wizkid during an online product launch few days ago. Apple’s annual World Wide Developer Conference, WWDC, which started since 1987, where they always unveil their new innovation to the public, originally scheduled for 13thMarch has been postponed till June 2020. Guess where it’s now holding? Online.

Here in Nigeria, church services are now online, observing the basic precaution of avoiding large gathering of people since the virus get transmitted easily from persons to persons.

The Coronavirus pandemic has had a far reaching consequence beyond the spread of disease and efforts to quarantine it. The year 2020 has been an unprecedented one as we have all experienced, and will be for many years to come if we are still in this realm.

This situation has to a large extent shows human limitations. With all the countless scientific research in various areas medical science and environment, huge investment in military and intelligence, no one seems to see this coming, or at least, not on this scale.

Not even the plausible theory of the virus being a creation of certain nation for the purpose of world dominance by crippling other nations’ economies, then buying them over at the weakest moments; or the so called World Order which is predicted to create a general uncertainty before fully taking over global governance and control or the pharmaceutical companies whom is believed to be scheming a global vaccination for all citizens of the world and even planting micro chips on the hands of the 7.6 billion world population – a part of end time predictions. Even at that, everyone seems losing out in the fight to curtaining the virus which is fast crippling major economies of the world.

In the midst of the ‘troubles’ though, one thing I seems to have observed is that people are turning to God in large numbers than before. I mean, what can one do anyway? Even the great nations with best medical systems are crying for help, from who?

Now that it appears like tomorrow will never come, the question then is, has Corona been able to successful kill the year for us?

-Taiwo Oluboyede is the Project Director at #IAMBRANDNIGERIA, Organisers of the Jollof + Music Guinness World Record.