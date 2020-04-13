Just in: Buhari to address Nigerians on COVID-19 lockdown

Just in: Buhari to address Nigerians on COVID-19 lockdown

Monday, April 13, 2020 2:47 pm


President Muhammadu Buhari

Anxiety on whether the two weeks  lockdown declared by President Muhammadu Buhari over Lagos and Ogun States as well as the Federal Capital Territory, FCT will be extended will be put to rest this evening.

This issue of the lockdown is expected to be the crux of the expected national broadcast of President Buhari to the nation by 7pm Monday, as announced in a statement by Femi Adesina, one of the spokespersons to the President.

The President had declared the lockdown which expired today on Sunday 29 March.

Many have argued for the extension of the lockdown given the increase in number of confirmed cases of Coronavirus in the country since the lockdown was declared.

Adesina asked elevision, radio and other electronic media outlets are to hook up to the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) and Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) respectively for the broadcast.

 

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    2 mins ago

    OPEC+ saves oil industry from collapse with slash in production
    20 mins ago

    150 suspects arrested: Origin of insecurity scare in Ogun
    2 hours ago

    Idris Deby changes mind, will continue war against Boko Haram
    4 hours ago

    Japanese PM’s ‘stay home’ message attracts angry reactions
    5 hours ago

    Covid-19: OPEC’s Historic Deal Offers Hope for Nigeria’s Economy
    6 hours ago

    Has coronavirus killed 2020 for us?
    6 hours ago

    China’s new coronavirus cases climb to six-week high
    6 hours ago

    Dare Mourns Senator Robert Koleosho