Just in: Buhari to address Nigerians on COVID-19 lockdown

Anxiety on whether the two weeks lockdown declared by President Muhammadu Buhari over Lagos and Ogun States as well as the Federal Capital Territory, FCT will be extended will be put to rest this evening.

This issue of the lockdown is expected to be the crux of the expected national broadcast of President Buhari to the nation by 7pm Monday, as announced in a statement by Femi Adesina, one of the spokespersons to the President.

The President had declared the lockdown which expired today on Sunday 29 March.

Many have argued for the extension of the lockdown given the increase in number of confirmed cases of Coronavirus in the country since the lockdown was declared.

Adesina asked elevision, radio and other electronic media outlets are to hook up to the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) and Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) respectively for the broadcast.