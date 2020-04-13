Just in: Lagos discharges 6 more coronavirus patients

Monday, April 13, 2020 5:14 pm


Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu. Thisday photo

Lagos State Government has announced the discharge of five more COVID-19 patients from its isolation Centre after they were declared free of the virus.

Lagos Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu announced this on this social media pages on Monday.

According to the Governor, the discharged patients include one female and five males.

With the discharge of the patients, the number of Covid-19 victims now successfully treated and discharged in Lagos has risen to 61.

Read the full statement of the Governor below:

Good people of Lagos,

I have more great news from our isolation facilities. Today, 6 more persons; 1 female and 5 males have been discharged to join society.

The patients; all from the Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba, have fully recovered and tested negative twice consecutively to COVID-19.

This brings the number of patients successfully managed and discharged from our facilities to 61.

For us, this is significant and indicative of our will power to triumph in this war against the lethal COVID19. We won’t be deterred and we will not relent until victory is achieved.

I thank you all for your continued perseverance and patience, especially at this critical time. This sacrifice of ours, I am most certain will not be in vain.

Thank you.

Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu

 

