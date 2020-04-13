Nigeria records 20 new cases of COVID-19, total now 343

Monday, April 13, 2020 11:01 pm
Nigeria records 20 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday evening, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC.
According to the centre, 13 of the new cases are in Lagos, while Edo, Kano and Ogun States records two cases each.
NCDC also said there is a new case of the virus in Ondo.
The new cases take the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nigeria to 343.
However, 91 of the confirmed cases have been discharged with 10 deaths also recorded.
See the distribution of the cases below:
Lagos- 189
FCT- 56
Osun- 20
Edo- 14
Oyo- 11
Ogun- 9
Bauchi- 6
Kaduna- 6
Akwa Ibom- 5
Katsina-5
Kwara- 4
Ondo- 3
Delta- 3
Kano- 3
Enugu- 2
Ekiti- 2
Rivers-2
Benue- 1
Niger- 1
Anambra- 1
