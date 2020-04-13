Nigeria records 20 new cases of COVID-19, total now 343

Nigeria records 20 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday evening, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC.

According to the centre, ‪13 of the new cases are in Lagos, while Edo, Kano and Ogun States records two cases each.

NCDC also said there is a new case of the virus in Ondo.

The new cases take the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nigeria to 343.

However, 91 of the confirmed cases have been discharged with 10 deaths‬ also recorded.

See the distribution of the cases below:

‪Lagos- 189

‪FCT- 56‬

‪Osun- 20‬

‪Edo- 14‬

‪Oyo- 11‬

‪Ogun- 9‬

‪Bauchi- 6‬

‪Kaduna- 6‬

‪Akwa Ibom- 5‬

‪Katsina-5‬

‪Kwara- 4‬

‪Ondo- 3‬

‪Delta- 3‬

‪Kano- 3‬

‪Enugu- 2‬

‪Ekiti- 2‬

‪Rivers-2‬

‪Benue- 1‬

‪Niger- 1‬

‪Anambra- 1