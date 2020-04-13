Nigeria records 20 new cases of COVID-19, total now 343

Nigeria records 20 new cases of COVID-19, total now 343

Monday, April 13, 2020 11:01 pm


Coronavirus

Nigeria records 20 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday evening, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC.

According to the centre, ‪13 of the new cases are in Lagos, while Edo, Kano and Ogun States records two cases each.

NCDC also said there is a new case of the virus in Ondo.

The new cases take the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nigeria to 343.

However, 91 of the confirmed cases have been discharged with 10 deaths‬ also recorded.

See the distribution of the cases below:

‪Lagos- 189
‪FCT- 56‬
‪Osun- 20‬
‪Edo- 14‬
‪Oyo- 11‬
‪Ogun- 9‬
‪Bauchi- 6‬
‪Kaduna- 6‬
‪Akwa Ibom- 5‬
‪Katsina-5‬
‪Kwara- 4‬
‪Ondo- 3‬
‪Delta- 3‬
‪Kano- 3‬
‪Enugu- 2‬
‪Ekiti- 2‬
‪Rivers-2‬
‪Benue- 1‬
‪Niger- 1‬
‪Anambra- 1

