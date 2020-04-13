Wike asks Police to go after notorious kidnap kingping, Isiokpo

Police Commissioner, Mustapha Dandaura, briefs Governor on arms haul

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Governor Nyesom Wike on Monday directed security operatives to go after a suspected notorious Kidnap kingpin, simply known as Isiokpo, and ensure that he is brought to justice. The Governor gave the order for the arrest of the kidnap kingpin believed to be operating in Ikwerre Local Government Area of the State when inspecting weapons recently recovered from camps of kidnappers by operatives of Operation Sting, a special anti-crime squad of the Rivers State Police Command in Port Harcourt on Monday. Rivers State Commissioner of Police, Mustapha Dandaura made a presentation of the recent achievements of “Operation Sting” to the Governor at the occasion during which he also displayed the recovered weapons.

“Operation Sting” was launched in October 2019.

Governor Wike who was surprised by quantity and caliber of dangerous weapons recovered by the police commended security agencies in the State for working with the State Government to check the activities of criminals.

He said: “I have made a vow that Rivers State must be safe. It is a duty that we are committed to carry out. We have no excuses to give. “

He added that as the State Government fights to protect Rivers people from coronavirus, it will not relent in ensuring the security of lives and property.

The Governor also urged the media to also focus on the successes of the State Security Council in the area of securing lives in the state. He said that bursting the Kidnap syndicate that amassed so much weapons and hidden in Ogu-Bolo axis of the State is a major achievement by Operation Sting.

He said: “Coronavirus is a serious war. Then add this to the fight against insecurity and you understand that it is not easy for us. But we shall continue to work for the security and safety of our people.

“We don’t want anyone to politicise the issue of security. We also don’t want anyone to politicise the fight against coronavirus,” he said.

Governor Wike said that the weapons recovered by the police during their operation can dislodge Port Harcourt City. He wondered what the criminals were doing with sub-machine gun and rocket grenade launchers.

“We give God the glory for keeping us safe in Rivers State even as we battle this coronavirus pandemic. Rivers State Government is working to keep our people safe, yet some criminals want to make the State insecure,” he said.

While giving an update of the achievements of Rivers Police Command, Dandaura commended the Rivers State Governor for support, noting that “Operation Sting” has sanitised the hitherto troublesome East-West Road, the Elele-Owerri Road and the Ogoni axis of the East West Road, making the state safer travellers , residents and visitors.

The Commissioner of Police assured that the security agencies will continue to work hard to protect lives and property in the state.

Dandaura said that the State Police Command recovered the arms from Ogu/Bolo Local Government Area, following credible intelligence. He said that a kidnap syndicate hid the arms underground in the forest.

The Police recovered the following arms at the forest of Ogu/Bolo LGA:

1. One GPMG No. NN-07-150

2. Two G-3 rifles with breech No’s. 81- 85234 and 69090978

3. One SMG rifle No. 19855

4. One rocket launcher(RPG) rocket propelled grenade NW-07-150

5. Five (5) Pump Action guns

6. 933 rounds of 7.62mm live ammunition

7. 1,111 rounds of 5.56mm live ammunition

8. 222 rounds of 9mm live ammunition

9. 909 rounds of 7.62mm live ammunition

10. 74 rounds of .9mm live ammunition

11. 728 live cartridges

12. Four (4) AK 47 magazines

13. Two (2) G-3 magazines

14. One (1) SMG magazine

Total number Of Ammunition/ Cartridges- 3, 249.

Highpoint of the occasion was the inspection of the recovered arms by Governor Wike and the Service Commanders.