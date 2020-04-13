Wike shocked by type of weapons recovered from kidnappers’ camp (+photos)

One thing that even the most potent enemy of Rivers State Governor, Ezenwo Wike cannot accuse him of is lack of guts and display of bravery when the occasion calls for it. But in spite of his guts, Wike was shocked when he was confronted with arms and ammunition seized from kidnappers by the Police the Police on Monday. The occasion was presentation of the recent achievements of Operation Sting by the State Commissioner of Police, Mustapha Daura.

Wike inspected the recovered arms alongside the Service Commanders.

The Governor noted that the bursting the Kidnap syndicate is a major achievement by Operation Sting.

Looking at the weapons, Wike said they can be used to dislodge Port Harcourt City.

He wondered what the criminals were doing with sub machine gun and rocket grenade launchers.

Wike also said that operatives of Operation Sting were on the heels of a notorious Isiokpo Kidnapper, who will soon be apprehended and prosecuted.

“We give God the glory for keeping us safe in Rivers State even as we battle this coronavirus pandemic. Rivers State Government is working to keep our people safe, yet some criminals want to make the State insecure,” he said.

Earlier, the Commissioner of Police, Mustapha Dandaura commended the Rivers State Governor for his logistical support that has energised the security outfit to achieve notable success.

He said that the Operation Sting initiated by Governor Wike has sanitised the hitherto troublesome East West Road, the Elele-Owerri Road and the Ogoni axis of the East West Road, making the state safer for residents and visitors.

The Commissioner of Police assured that the security agencies will continue to work hard to protect lives and property in the state.

Dandaura said that the State Police Command recovered the arms from Ogu/Bolo Local Government Area, following credible intelligence. He said that the Kidnap syndicate hid the arms underground in the forest.

The Police recovered the following arms at the forest of Ogu/Bolo LGA:

1. One GPMG No. NN-07-150

2. Two G-3 rifles with breech No’s. 81- 85234 and 69090978

3. One SMG rifle No. 19855

4. One rocket launcher(RPG) rocket propelled grenade NW-07-150

5. Five (5) Pump Action guns

6. 933 rounds of 7.62mm live ammunition

7. 1,111 rounds of 5.56mm live ammunition

8. 222 rounds of 9mm live ammunition

9. 909 rounds of 7.62mm live ammunition

10. 74 rounds of .9mm live ammunition

11. 728 live cartridges

12. Four (4) AK 47 magazines

13. Two (2) G-3 magazines

14. One (1) SMG magazine

Total number Of Ammunition/ Cartridges- 3, 249.