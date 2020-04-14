Buhari condoles with Gbajabiamila over death of mother- in -law

President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with Speaker of House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, over the passing of his mother in-law, Mrs Mildred Bisalla.

The President, in a statement signed by Garba Shehu, his senior special assistant on media and Publicity on Tuesday also condoled with the wife of the Speaker, Salamatu over the death of her mother.

In the statement, President Buhari said he joined all family members, friends and associates in mourning the deceased, whose antecedents of piety and charity, especially in her community, continues to resonate in many testimonies.

“President Buhari believes Mrs Bisalla’s diligence in bringing up strong and reputable children will always be appreciated by society, urging the Speaker’s wife to sustain the good works of her mother, which she has long started,” the President said.

The President also prayed that the almighty God will grant Mrs Bisalla peaceful rest, and comfort her loved ones.