COVID-19: Gov. Diri reinstates total lockdown of Bayelsa

Okafor Ofiebor

Governor Douye Diri has reinstated lockdown order imposed on Bayelsa Stateas part of measures to prevent the spread of the dreaded COVID-19.

The government had last Thursday relaxed the directive on worship centres to enable Christians participate in the Easter celebrations.

The relaxation allowed Churches with large congregations to have 50 worshipers in their auditoriums at a time while smaller churches were permitted to have 20 worshipers for their Easter programmes.

While reistating the lockdown, Governor Diri, through a press release by his Acting Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Daniel Alabrah, said the Easter celebrations were over, but the battle against COVID-19 was still on.

While thanking the churches for complying with the directive during Easter, the Governor said reverting to the total lockdown of the state underscored the importance his administration placed on safety and well-being of its residents.

He said all the measures and pronouncements toward preventing the spread of COVID-19 into the state were still in force and urged Bayelsans to continue to comply with them.

His words: “The directive on total lockdown of the state, which was earlier relaxed due to the Easter celebration, has now been reinstated. I commend the churches for their compliance level as the reports I got were encouraging.

“Let us continue with the same zeal and commitment in order to prevent the virus from entering our state. So far, we have done well.

“I equally commend the dedication of the COVID-19 task force, the health personnel as well as the security agencies that have been working tirelessly to keep our state safe.”