COVID-19: Gov. Oyetola extends lockdown for 14 days

Gov. Gboyega Oyetola of Osun on Tuesday extended the lockdown in the state by 14 days to contain the spread of the Coronavirus.

Oyetola, in a broadcast in Osogbo, said the extension was needed in order to ensure a total defeat of COVID-19 in the state

The governor, who noted that the lockdown would take effect by midnight on Thursday, said it would be suspended between Wednesday and Thursday to allow people to re-stock.

Oyetola, however, said that all markets and land boundaries would remain closed during the suspension of the lockdown and the lockdown period.

He also said that ban on all public gatherings remained in force during the period of the lockdown.

The governor said government would continue to provide palliatives to the poor, the needy and the vulnerable people in the state to cushion the effects of the sit-at-home order.

Oyetola also said that the laws guiding the operation of the lockdown and the general security of the people were in force.

He said relevant security agencies were on alert to ensure total compliance for the safety and security of the people.

“We are aware of the negative effects of lockdown on our fragile economy.

“But as a responsible government, we will not sacrifice the lives and security of our people on the altar of economy.

“Our citizens and residents are enjoined to continue to observe all precautionary measures during the suspension of the lockdown and within the lockdown period, including social distancing, washing of hands with soap or use of hand sanitisers,” he said.

Oyetola commended the health workers, who, he said, took the fight “to our common enemy day and night to ensure that we are all safe.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the governor had on March 29, in a broadcast, announced lockdown in the state to contain the spread of the virus.

The lockdown which took effect on midnight of March 31, expired by midnight of April 14.

There are 20 confirmed Coronavirus cases in the state by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, while 11 patients had been discharged.