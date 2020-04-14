Covid-19: Kogi approves radio lectures for secondary school students

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

As a major effort to cushion the effect of the prolong closure of schools due to the Covid-19 outbreak, the Kogi State government has approved an academic intervention Radio Program for secondary school students in the state.

The commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Hon Wemi Jones, FCIB disclosed this while addressing press men in his office over the prolonged Stay-at home by students due to the COVID-19 “pandemic”ravaging the world.

According to the commissioner, the Radio program would commence as from Thursday, 16th, April 2020 for Basic and secondary education with specific emphasis on students in JSS 3 and SSS3 classes to help them prepare for their forthcoming Basic Education Certificate Examination BECE and West Africa Senior Secondary Certificate Examination(WASCE)/ NECO respectively.

The program he said would run throughout the duration of school closure due to the COVID-19 “Pandemic” stating that the ministry was exploring other convenient E-learning measures to reach out to all level of education in the state.

He urged parents to ensure their wards seize the opportunity offered by this initiative

He commended the executive Governor of Kogi State His Excellency Alhaji Yahaya Bello for this laudable intervention

The details scheduled of the Radio lessons which will run from Monday -Saturday would be air on Radio Kogi, Confluence FM 94.1