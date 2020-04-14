COVID-19: Kwara Govt debunks claims of ‘amala’ as cure

COVID-19: Kwara Govt debunks claims of ‘amala’ as cure

Tuesday, April 14, 2020 4:43 pm


Coronavirus

The Kwara Government has dismissed claims across the state suggesting that a local delicacy of yam flour, popularly called ‘Amala’, cures Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Dr Abubakar Ayinla, the Permanent Secretary, state Ministry of Health, dismissed the claims on Tuesday in Ilorin during the daily routine meetings of the Medical Team of the Kwara COVID-19 Technical Committee in the state.

Ayinla said that the state government has set up the Risk Communication teams, among others, to manage rumours and fake news circulating as regards COVID-19 in the state.

He explained that the Risk Communication teams were set up to allay fears of misconception, while reiterating that COVID-19 has no cure for now and that amala cannot cure it.

Ayinla said that the confirmed patients with COVID-19 at the Sobi Isolation Centre were faring well, adding that the state government is caring for their necessary needs.

Also speaking, Dr Michael Oguntoye, the Director Primary Health Care at the Ministry of Health, explained that the state presently has three COVID-19 isolation centres across the state.

According to him, the Sobi Isolation Centre currently has 300 bed space for different levels of care as well as the intensive care unit together with high risk unit.

He noted that the whole of the Sobi hospital has been converted to an Isolation centre.

The other Isolation centres, he said, included the Hajj Transit Camp which has been turned to an Isolation centre and establishment of another Isolation camp at Offa.

Oguntoye also said the state had acquired additional two ventilators to cater for any eventuality.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that currently the state has four confirmed cases of COVID-19, as issued by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    9 mins ago

    Fake news: Nasarawa assembly calls for arrest of 3 media aides to SSG
    27 mins ago

    Obama to endorse Biden’s 2020 presidential campaign – sources
    36 mins ago

    Lagos records 6th COVID-19 related death
    43 mins ago

    PHOTOS: ‘Social distancing’ as Buhari meets EU delegation
    1 hour ago

    COVID-19: Gov. Diri reinstates total lockdown of Bayelsa
    2 hours ago

    Gov. Okowa extends lockdown of Delta by 2 weeks
    2 hours ago

    The Sissy Me
    3 hours ago

    COVID-19: Buhari excited as EU donates N21bn to Nigeria