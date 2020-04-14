COVID-19: Osun court orders remand of man over Facebook post

A young man in Osogbo, Osun State, will spend at least a month behind bars over his comments on the recent discharge of COVID-19 patients in the state.

The young man, identified as Akinloye Saheed was arrested by police over his assertion on his Facebook page that the Osun state government imported COVID-19 patients into the state in order to get funds from the federal government.

He obviously made the comments following the discharge of 10 Covid-19 patients last weekend by the Osun State Government.

The discharged patients were among the 17 returnees to the State from Ivory Coast who tested positive to the virus after their return to the country.

Following the discharge of the patients, as the police prosecutor, Mr John ldoko, told the court, Akinloye had rushed to his Facebook page where he wrote: “When I accused Osun Government of importing COVID-19 patients into the state just to access fund from the FG many didn’t believe. The said imported patients are now Negative. APC, You Are Not Doing Well.”

According to the police, the post which made by Akinloye’s on 11th, April 2020, was with the intention of inciting members of the public against the Osun State Government.

The Police prosecutor also described the Face post as an interference with the executive order of Governor Gboyega Oyetola.

Idoko also said the action of the accused person was in contravention with COVID-19 Laws of Osun State 2020 and thereby committed an offense contrary to and punishable under section 61 of the Criminal code Cap 34 Vol. II Laws of Osun State of Nigeria, 2002.

After the arraignment, the state counsel, Dapo Adeniji told the could that the state government was interested in the matter and thereafter applied to take over the case from the police prosecutor.

After taking over the case, the counsel opposed the bail application for the accused person by his counsel, Bamidele Ajibade.

In his ruling, Magistrate Olusegun Ayilara, ordered for filing of written application for bail while also directing the remand of the accused person in a custodial centre.

He adjourned the case to May 13.

