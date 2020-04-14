Fact check: Has Israel recorded any death to COVID-19 ?

CLAIM: A WhatsApp post claimed that Israel has not recorded any loss of life in the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic due to the daily intake of a simple recipe of hot Lemon and Bicarbonate hot tea.

VEDICT: FALSE – as at the time of filing this report, Israel has recorded 116 deaths and according to THE TIMES OF publication, there have been 11,586 confirmed coronavirus cases in Israel, 132 people breathing with the help of ventilators.

Another 162 people are in moderate condition, while 1,855 had recovered.

IN ISRAEL NO DEATH FROM C-19!

He told them a super news … This is how it arrived and this is how I send it.

The cure for the C19 virus or the way to eliminate it was achieved.

Information comes from Israel there this virus did not cause any death

* The recipe is simple *

* Lemon * 🍈 * Bicarbonate * 🥛

Mix and drink as hot tea 🍵 every afternoon, the action of the lemon with hotter baking soda ♨ immediately kills the virus 🦠 completely eliminates it from the body. These two components alkalize the immune system, since when night falls the system becomes acidic and defenses lower.

That is why the People of Israel is relaxed about this virus. Everyone in Israel drinks a cup of hot water with lemon and a little baking soda at night, as this is proven to kill the virus.

I share it with all my family and friends so that none of us get the virus. I leave it to your criteria. 🙏🤝

* Please pass this immediately *

VERIFICATION: The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) looked into these claims and found no evidence to back them.

Moreover, the claim of the combined recipe has not been corroborated by any health institution.

The World Health Organisation says there is currently no specific treatment, drug or vaccine for the Covid-19, although some home remedies may provide comfort and alleviate symptoms.

WHO said the incubation period for Covid-19, that is, the period between contracting the virus and exhibiting symptoms ranges between one and 14 days. Symptoms however commonly appear after around five days.

The virus works by getting inside and taking over the cells of the body. It first infects the cells lining the throat, airways and lungs and turns them into “coronavirus factories”. The “coronavirus factories” then spew out huge numbers of new viruses that go to infect more cells.

Although, WHO added that “some western, traditional or home remedies may provide comfort and alleviate symptoms of COVID-19.”

A look at Israel’s Ministry of Health’s website, showed that no such advice or recommendations were there, rather, the WHO’s health advice for the prevention and management of COVID-19 was conspicuously written and it advised it should be followed by the Israelis.

CONCLUSION: Israel has recorded deaths so far from COVID-19. The circulated WhatsApp therapy has not been recommended by health authorities.

Therefore, according to WHO’s standard recommendations to prevent infection and spread of coronavirus, the public is advised to: