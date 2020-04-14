Fake news: Nasarawa assembly calls for arrest of 3 media aides to SSG

Tuesday, April 14, 2020 4:53 pm


Nasarawa State House of Assembly has called for the arrest of  three Media Aides to  Secretary to the State Government (SSG) Alhaji Aliyu Tijani-Ahmed,  over alleged false information to the public.

The assembly alleged that  the SSG’s media aides incited the public against members of the house by telling them  that the state government gave money to the lawmakers  as palliatives for their constituents over COVID-19 pandemic.

Alhaji Ibrahim Abdullahi, Speaker of the house, read the House resolution after the Chairman, House Committee on Information, Alhaji Mohammed Omadefu raised the issue under  matters of public interest during the House Emergency Sitting in Lafia on Tuesday.

The speaker said the arrest and prosecution of the spokesperson for posting such fake news and hate speech in social media would serve as deterrent to others

He equally called on the state government to issue a statement to clear the air on the purported fund.

” I have heard you all. I want to commend all of you for your positive contributions on this matter and your sacrifices so far, show of understanding and support for leadership of the house and support for Gov. Abdullahi Sule.

” The reports on social media that the state government gave us money as palliatives measures to our constituents for COVID-19 is unfortunate and false.

” Such reports are capable of creating confusion and are inciting our people against us.

” No amount of intimidations, mischiefs, insults will divert our attention and we will continue to protect the integrity of the house and I urge you to remain focused.

” It is in view of this that the house passed the following resolutions.

” One, the story circulating on social media that the state government gave members money for palliative measures for our constituents to cushion the effect of COVID-19 is false.

” Secondly, the house calls  on the Executive arm to come out and make a statement to clear the air on the purported fund.

” The house mandates the Chairmen, House Committee on Security and Information to meet with security agencies to arrest those involved in such acts for prosecution to serve as deterrent to others, ” he said.

The speaker advised the youths not to allow themselves to be used as agents of fake news and hate speech.

Earlier, Alhaji Mohammed Omadefu (APC- Keana) Chairman, House Committee on Information,, said that the media aides to the SSG allegedly circulated  reports on social media that the state government had given members N11 million each for their constituents over COVID-19.

” Such reports are capable of creating confusion, tension as well as inciting our constituents against us, ” he said.

The house after various contributions by members, unanimously ordered for the arrest of the SSG media aides among other resolutions.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a Bill to amend the Nasarawa State Geographical Information Service (NAGIS) sponsored by Alhaji Ibrahim Muluku (APC Nassarawa Eggon East) scaled first reading just as the House deliberated on report of its standing committee on Finance and Appropriation on a bill for a Law to Establish the Nasarawa State Public Procurement Commission. (NAN)

