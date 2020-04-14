Gov. Okowa extends lockdown of Delta by 2 weeks

Okafor Ofiebor

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has extended the extension of COVID-19 lockdown imposed on Delta state to curb the spread of coronavirus pandemic by another 14 days.

Okowa in a state-wide broadcast on Tuesday also declared a dusk-to-dawn curfew across the state, beginning from Wednesday, April 15.

He said the two weeks extension of the stay-at-home order is to enable officials track, identify, isolate and test all who have had contact with the three confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the state.

“I hereby extend the stay-at-home order for a period of two weeks. It is for public good and for the interest of our health. And I want to urge all Deltans to please observe the stay-at-home order,” Okowa stated.

Recall that Delta state recorded its first case a week ago. Two others, one of who died, were subsequently recorded in Warri and Asaba, the state’s capital.

Following the renewed lockdown directive, food markets will open for only three days in a week – Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays. Sellers of toiletries and other essential home needs are to commence sales like the foodstuffs vendors.

However, other existing orders, including shut down of malls, worship centres, offices, remain unchanged.