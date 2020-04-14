Guns vs Charms: How 8 daring hunters lost lives to bandits in Katsina

Eight daring hunters have lost their lives after confrontation with bandits in Dajin Giwa forest in Kankara Local Government Area of Katsina State.

According to the Police, the hunters, accompanied by some Yansakai (local vigilance group members) had come together to launch attack on the bandits, believing that with their charms, they will be able to defeat the bandits who are armed with AK-47 and other sophisticated weapons.

However, the battle turned bloody, “because the bandits were armed with dangerous weapons,” Katsina State Police Public Relations Officer, Mr. Gambo Isah, said.

The Police spokesperson said the battle between the hunters and the bandits took place at Pauwa forest also known as Dajin Giwa, while the dead hunters were from Gidan Goge, Kaurawa and Tashar Tsamiya villages in Pauwa ward of the Council Area.

Isah said in a statement on Monday: “These hunters and some Yansakai thought they had supernatural powers and medicine against AK47. They grouped themselves and form a formidable team with sophisticated weapons and went to Dajin Giwa forest to fight the bandits.

“Unfortunately, eight of them were killed, some were seriously injured. Among those killed are Abdulaziz Bawa, Muntari Kaura, Nura and Yahaya both of Tashar Tsamiya and Umar Bawa amongst others. The injured and corpses were rushed to Kankara General Hospital.”

He, however, said the state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Sanusi Buba, had dispatched a combined team of security personnel under Deputy Commissioner of Police Suleiman Ketere to the forest area with a view to arresting the killers.