Just in: FG terminates Cash transfer contracts in 4 States

Tuesday, April 14, 2020 12:21 pm


Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouq, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, on Tuesday directed the immediate termination of the contract for two Payment Service Provider (PSP) for failure to meet the contractual agreement to commence Conditional Cash Transfer to beneficiaries in four states of the federation under their control.

The affected states are Bayelsa and Akwa Ibom in the South South; Abia in the South East and Zamfara, in the North West, Mr Salisu Na’inna Dambatta, media aide to the Minister said in a statement on Tuesday.

According to the statement, while the immediate termination of the contract was in line the guidance of the World Bank,  new procurement process has been launched also using World Bank procurement guidelines to ensure that payments commence in the affected states on or before April 28, 2020.

He quoted the Minister as saying the Federal Government cannot accept delays in the current payment round of N20,000 stipends to beneficiaries in poor and vulnerable households under any excuses in the four states or any other states of the federation.

“The failure of any payment service providers to meet their contractual agreement is unacceptable. The Federal Government through the Ministry cannot allow contractors to derail the immediate Conditional cash transfers to the poor and the vulnerable,” the Minister added.

