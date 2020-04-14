Just in: Lagos discharges 8 more COVID-19 patients

Tuesday, April 14, 2020 5:23 pm


Lagos State Government on Tuesday announced the discharge of eight more COVID-19 patients from its Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-olu, the Governor of Lagos State, who announced this on his Facebook page said the discharged patients include two females and 6 males.

He said they were discharged after they tested negative for the virus and were declared fully recovered from COVID-19.

“They have been discharged to return to their families. This brings the number of patients successfully managed and discharged from our facilities to 69. Please, let us continue to adhere to all the safety advice from our health experts.”

 

 

