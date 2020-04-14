Kogi ex-political appointees want payment of outstanding salaries

Following the death of some its members, the Forum of Kogi State Ex-political Appointees who served under the Administration of Captain Idris Wada between 2012 to 2016 is appealing to Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State to please emulate Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State by paying their four months outstanding Salaries to enable them cope with the stay at home order against the spread of CORONA Virus in the state.

According to a statement from the Forum’s spokesperson, Honourable Austin Alaba MEDAIYEDU, the four months Salaries they are asking the governor to pay has been captured in the 50.08 Billion naira Bailout fund that was collected by his administration in his first tenure of office.

“It is very important for the governor to know that we have just lost one of our members, Honourable Abdulmumuni who was a former Commissioner for Science and Technology from Central Senatorial District to the cold hands of death because he could not afford to pay for his medical bills at the most critical point of his illness.

“Aside the harvest of deaths of our members, those of us who are still alive are seriously finding it difficult to make ends meet.

Save for the timely assistance from family, friends and good Samaritans who paid for my medical bills, I almost lost my life over a very sensitive and critical Surgical Operations on my stomach at the Federal Medical Center, Lokoja.

“If the reconciliation initiatives by the Governor’s Chief of Staff is anything to go by, our four Months Outstanding Salaries ought to be paid without further delay.

“The common saying that “Kogi State Belongs to All of Us” can only make sense if all KOGITES are treated the same way.

“Having served our dear state with all our hearts, we do not really deserve to be neglected.