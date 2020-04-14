Lagos records 6th COVID-19 related death

Tuesday, April 14, 2020 4:27 pm


Prof Akin Abayomi, Lagos Commissioner for health

The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, on Tuesday announced the sixth COVID-19 death in Lagos, as the total confirmed cases in the state hits 192.

Abayomi, through his verified Twitter account, said that the deceased was a 56-year-old Nigerian man, who recently returned from the U.S.

He said that the deceased died of COVID-19 related complications, bringing the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Lagos to six.

The commissioner urged residents to remain alert across the communities and obey instructions aimed at containing the spread of COVID-19 infection.

He advised residents to call the state Ministry of Health’s emergency number 08000CORONA for any COVID-19 related issues.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Lagos has 192 confirmed cases; 120 of the cases are active, while 61 had recovered and been discharged.

Two of the patients had been evacuated from the country, while three were transferred to Ogun, their state of residence.

