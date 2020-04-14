Nigeria records 19 new cases of coronavirus, total now 362

Nigeria records 19 more cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, bringing the total number of the confirmed case of the virus in the country to 362.

14 of the new cases are in Lagos 2 while two are in Federal Capital Territory, FCT. NCDC added that Kano, Akwa Ibom and Edo States each recorded one new case of the virus.

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC,

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, 14 of the new cases are in Lagos 2 while two are in Federal Capital Territory, FCT. NCDC added that Kano, Akwa Ibom and Edo States each recorded one new case of the virus.

“Nineteen new cases of

have been reported as follows: 14 in Lagos 2 in FCT 1 in Kano 1 in Akwa Ibom 1 in Edo As at 09:20 pm 14th April there are 362 confirmed cases of

reported in Nigeria. 99 have been discharged with 11 deaths,” NCDC said.