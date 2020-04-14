PHOTOS: ‘Social distancing’ as Buhari meets EU delegation

PHOTOS: ‘Social distancing’ as Buhari meets EU delegation

Tuesday, April 14, 2020 4:20 pm


President in a group photograph with EU Delegation, led by Amb. Ketil Karlsen at the State House, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari received in audience European Union (EU) Delegation, led by Amb. Ketil Karlsen at the State House, Abuja. The EU delegation, had at the meeting donated the sum of 50 million Euros (21 Billion) to help Nigeria fight Covid-19. More significantly, President Buhari ensured the observance of social distancing during his meeting with the delegation and during the group photograph he took with them as shown in these pictures, courtesy Aso Rock. See more photos below

Buhari and the EU delegation during the meeting

 

