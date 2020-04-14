Why Blessing Okagbare is divorcing her husband

Tuesday, April 14, 2020 9:06 am


 

Blessing Okagbare and Igho Otegheri

By Nehru Odeh

It was a marriage made in heaven as both couples not only have love for sports in common, but are also successful professional athletes. However six years after they tied the knot in Sapele, Delta State things have fallen apart, the centre can no longer hold and the union has crumpled like a pack of cards.

Nigerian Olympic silver medalist, Blessing Okagbare has filed for divorce as she and her former Super Eagles player husband Igho Otegheri are estranged from each other, after a stint of marital crisis. They cite infidelity, laziness and other irreconcilable differences as reasons for the divorce.

It would be recalled that the couple got married in Sapele, Delta State in November 2014 in a lavish wedding that was attended by family, friends and loved ones.

Sources said that Okagbare initiated the divorce process which has led to rows of face-offs between members of their families. The professional athlete’s family is reportedly yet to return the bride price to her estranged husband’s family.

However, when contacted about the divorce saga, Otegheri said tersely; “She has said all the stories. I don’t  anything  to say. I leave everything to God. Thank you.”

