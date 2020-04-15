74m people in Arab region at risk of contracting COVID-19 – UN agency

74m people in Arab region at risk of contracting COVID-19 – UN agency

Wednesday, April 15, 2020 11:40 pm


Coronavirus

Around 74 million in the water-scarce Arab region are at risk of contracting COVID-19 due to lack of access to hand washing facilities, a United Nations agency warned on Wednesday.

Washing hands with water and soap is seen as the best prevention against the potentially fatal disease.

“This simple act proves to be difficult in a region where 74 million people lack access to a basic handwashing facility,” the UN Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia (ESCWA) said in a report.

About 87 million people in the region also lack access to an improved drinking water source in their homes, according to the report.

The shortage exposes them to a greater risk of contagion as they are forced to collect water daily from a public source, the agency said.

“It is urgent to ensure access to clean water and sanitation services to everyone everywhere, at no cost for those who cannot afford it, in order to avoid further spread of the coronavirus,” ESCWA Executive Secretary Rola Dashti said.

She added that refugees and people living in the Arab region’s conflict areas are especially at risk.

“In the Gaza Strip, one of the most densely populated areas in the world, only 1 in 10 households has access to clean water,” the official said.

“An estimated 26 million refugees and internally displaced persons in the region are also at a greater risk of contracting COVID-19.”

Dashti added that access to water should not be used as a “weapon of war.”

Several Arab countries including Syria and Yemen are in the grip of years-long feuds that have roiled their economies and health facilities. (dpa/NAN)

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    11 mins ago

    Kano records 12 new cases of COVID-19, total in Nigeria now 407
    30 mins ago

    Enugu discharges one COVID-19 patient
    34 mins ago

    New York to make face mask compulsory in public
    38 mins ago

    Nigerian Army graduates special forces personnel at Jaji
    43 mins ago

    Three fresh cases of Ebola confirmed in DRC – WHO
    1 hour ago

    COVID-19: NCDC scales up laboratories from 6 to 13 in 3 weeks
    1 hour ago

    Ghebreyesus faults Trump’s decision on withdrawal of WHO funding
    2 hours ago

    Covid-19: Pay every home through BVN-Tinubu tells FG