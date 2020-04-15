Akwa Ibom discharges 3 Coronavirus patients

The Akwa Ibom Government says three out of the six confirmed cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the state have been discharged.

Secretary to the State Government (SSG), and Chairman, COVID-19 Committee in the State, Dr Emmanuel Ekuwem, disclosed this during a news conference in Uyo, on Wednesday.

Ekuwem said that only three positive cases of COVID-19 were now in the state.

“While the five initial index cases in our state were still being attended to by our team of health professionals in one of the isolation centres, additional four samples were sent for testing alongside confirmation tests for the initial five cases.

“The test results confirmed three of the initial five cases to be negative, while one of the four new samples tested positive.

“Thus, as we speak, Akwa Ibom has only three positive cases of coronavirus. The three confirmed negative cases were discharged earlier this afternoon.

“So far, the contact tracing efforts of the committee has led to the identification of 66 persons, who have had contacts with the five initial confirmed cases.

“While the number of positive cases has reduced, the fight against the virus is not yet over. We must remain resolute and unrelenting in our efforts,” Ekuwem said.

According to the SSG, the government has so far distributed lorry loads of garri, flour, rice and beans, produced in the state, to 3,000 villages across the 31 Local Government Areas (LGAs), of the state.

He noted that the distribution of relief materials from the state government, which began on Easter Monday, would be completed within the week.

He added however, that the state was still expecting the Federal Government palliatives.

Speaking on the government’s efforts in curbing spread of COVID-19, Ekuwem disclosed that Akwa Ibom had continued to carry out point of entry screening at various border points around the state.

He further said that a ll Primary Health Centres in the state had received Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), from the government.

He also revealed that individuals, groups and corporate organisations, had so far donated materials, including cash and ambulance, to the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), on April 1 and April 14 announced five cases and one case respectively, bringing the total number of confirmed cases of Coronavirus in the state to six. (NAN)