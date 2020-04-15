Covid-19 lockdown: Embark on night journeys and face full wrath of law- IGP warns transporters

Wednesday, April 15, 2020 5:01 pm


 

IGP Adamu

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Mohammed Adamu, has warned of tough consequences for members of the organized transport sector who continue to breach the existing restriction order by resorting to night travels – a development that has proven to be counter-productive as it undermines the tireless efforts of the Federal Government at curbing the spread of the deadly Covid-19 virus.

This warning is sequel to intelligence at the disposal of the Force showing that road transport workers, especially interstate operators, have continued to defy the lockdown order and cessation of movements as emplaced by the Federal Government as they continue to embark on night journeys.

Consequently, the IGP has directed Commissioners of Police to ensure full implementation of the restriction order, especially as it relates to night travel without being unmindful of categories of exempted persons and the fundamental human rights of Nigerians.

The IGP, while restating that the lockdown is for 24 hours daily and that night hours are not excluded, calls on the leadership of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) and the Public Transport Owners of Nigeria Association amongst others, to warn their members to strictly adhere to the restriction order of the Federal Government, warning that violators will be made to face the full wrath of the law.

Meanwhile, the IGP appreciates the understanding and cooperation of Nigerians in this trying period and assures that the Force will continue to do its best to protect the lives and property of Nigerians. The IGP equally enjoins Nigerians to take advantage of emergency numbers of the Force which can be found athttps://www.npf.gov.ng/information/emergency_number.php in reaching out to relevant police authority at the various command levels.

 

 

 

