Fake News: Rep vows to prosecute Ebonyi APC spokesperson

Chief Chinedu Ogah (APC-Ikwo/ Ezza South Federal Constituency), has vowed to prosecute the party’s state Publicity Secretary, Mr Chika Nwoba in court for allegedly publishing false information on the social media.

Ogah made the vow on Wednesday while reacting to the bail granted to Nwoba by a Magistrate Court sitting in Abakaliki over a suit he filed against the latter.

He said he was not perturbed about the bail but would pursue the matter to its logical conclusion and ensure that justice took its course.

“We are not asking him to stop his malicious publications on ‘Facebook’ but he must provide evidences to prove such false information.

“We cannot strive to secure employment for our people and he will write that such employments are fake.

“We cannot offer empowerment to our people and he will write that we will take such tools from them; all without proof,” he said.

The House of Representatives member pointed out that such publication were damaging and could cause serious rift if not checked.

“You can see that I came to the court on my own and will do so any day the matter is fixed.

“He has also in such publications, insulted the country’s president, Lagos Governor and even the party’s national chairman.

“He should remember the oath of office he took as the party’s publicity secretary which is to uphold its integrity at all times,” Ogah said.

Nwoba, in his reaction, said that he was innocent of the charge and described his ordeal as ‘political’.

“It is a case of a big man in our party not wanting views to be expressed,” he said.

Nwoba vowed to defend himself and expressed optimism that the judiciary will allow justice to take its course.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the court presided over by Magistrate Nnenna Onuoha on Wednesday, granted Nwoba bail on one count charge of giving false information on the social media to breach public peace.

Onuoha ruled that the accused must provide a surety who must show current tax payment clearance.

“The surety must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and must swear an affidavit that the accused must be of good conduct.

“The surety must also provide an introductory letter from the highest traditional ruler certifying that he/she is from the said community,” she ruled.