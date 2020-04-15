I have not been cured of Coronavirus, says El-Rufai

Contrary to speculations in the social media, Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State said on Wednesday that he has not been cured of Coronavirus.

The Governor said who said this on his Facebook page therefore urged Nigerians to ignore speculations that he is now free of the virus.

He however promised to inform Nigerians personally whenever he tested negative for the virus.

KADUNA UPDATE: Earlier today, between 10am and 2pm, I took few hours during my isolation and chaired a virtual meeting of the State Executive Council.

I have not been cleared of Covid-19 yet. I will personally announce when I am confirmed negative. Please ignore all fake news even if they are want you wish for.

I am grateful to our team ably led by the Deputy Governor for keeping the agenda going without me. I am super proud of all our Commissioners, Advisers, Assistants security agency and other state government officials for a job well done. – Governor Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai