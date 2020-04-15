I have not been cured of Coronavirus, says El-Rufai

I have not been cured of Coronavirus, says El-Rufai

Wednesday, April 15, 2020 5:59 pm


Nasir-El-Rufai: Kaduna State Governor

Contrary to speculations in the social media, Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State said on Wednesday that he has not been cured of Coronavirus.

The Governor said who said this on his Facebook page therefore urged Nigerians to ignore speculations that he is now free of the virus.

He however promised to inform Nigerians personally whenever he tested negative for the virus.

“I have not been cleared of Covid-19 yet. I will personally announce when I am confirmed negative.

“Please ignore all fake news even if they are want you wish for,” the Governor said.

See his full statement below

KADUNA UPDATE: Earlier today, between 10am and 2pm, I took few hours during my isolation and chaired a virtual meeting of the State Executive Council.
I have not been cleared of Covid-19 yet. I will personally announce when I am confirmed negative. Please ignore all fake news even if they are want you wish for.
I am grateful to our team ably led by the Deputy Governor for keeping the agenda going without me. I am super proud of all our Commissioners, Advisers, Assistants security agency and other state government officials for a job well done. – Governor Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    2 mins ago

    Covid-19: Gov Sanwo-Olu roles out new palliatives
    48 mins ago

    Photos: Fire outbreak in Ibadan
    2 hours ago

    Covid-19 lockdown: Embark on night journeys and face full wrath of law- IGP warns transporters
    2 hours ago

    Buhari holds teleconference with Presidential Task Force on COVID-19
    2 hours ago

    Registrar General reveals cause of CAC headquarters fire incident
    2 hours ago

    Kogi IPAC joins call for payment of salary arrears to ex-political appointees
    3 hours ago

    Video: Minister speaks on qualifications for getting FG’s palliatives
    3 hours ago

    Cocid-19: Ogun Acquires Molecular Lab