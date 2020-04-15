Kano records 5 new cases of coronavirus

Wednesday, April 15, 2020 11:28 am


Governor Ganduje of Kano State

Kano has recorded five new cases of coronavirus, the State Ministry of Health confirmed on Wednesday morning.

This brings the total number of cases in the state to nine.

The 5 new cases were all traced to the index case.

Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano state, had on Tuesday evening ordered for a total lockdown of the state from Thursday April 16 2020 for a period of seven days.

Ganduje gave the order on Tuesday shortly after the state Ministry of Health confirmed an additional case of Coronavirus in the state.

The Special Assistant to the Governor on Social Media, Mr Salihu Yakasai revealed this on his twitter handle on Tuesday.

He said that the lockdown would be enforced throughout the state.

Yakasai said that the governor has ordered security agencies in the state to ensure full enforcement of the lockdown as no movement would be tolerated.

He said the lockdown which would take effect from 10p.m, on Thursday and warned that violators would be arrested.

 

