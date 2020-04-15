Kogi IPAC joins call for payment of salary arrears to ex-political appointees

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

The Inter party Advisory Council Kogi State chapter says it is fully in support of the former political appointees under the immediate past Governor, Capt Idris Wada, asking that they be paid their outstanding salaries.

A statement signed by Hon. Ibrahim Itodo, former IPAC Chairman says ” we are appealing to his Alh Yahaya Bello to look into the issue as the payment will enhance the chances of APC growth in Kogi state.

“The second term of this administration is purely people’s xx oriented and therefore we are sure his Excellency will not close his eyes to see those who have servered under the former Governor to suffer as stated.

“Most importantly is the fact that the former Governor Capt Idris Wada in his magnanimity, humbled himself and has fully embraced this administration.

“I think his Excellency, Alh Yahaya Bello will in no time respond appropriately since I Know the desire of Capt Idris Wada is to see the salaries of former political appointees under him paid.

“The advantages of this gesture is enormous especially that APC is repositioning for good governance. if the salaries are paid it will definitely attract so many into the party for proper consolidation.

“Finally, as a man who wants to leave a legacy that stands the test of time, the payment of former political appointees is an issue to be treated with ultmost importance.

It will be recalled that the forum of Kogi State ex-political Appointees who served under the administration of Captain Idris Wada between 2012 to 2016 had yesterday appealed to Bello to please emulate Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State by paying their four months outstanding Salaries to enable them cope with the stay at home order against the spread of CORONA Virus in the state.

The appeal was contained in a statement from the Forum’s spokesperson, Honourable Austin Alaba MEDAIYEDU, who noted that “these four months Salaries we’re are asking the governor to pay has been captured in the 50.08 Billion naira Bailout fund that was collected by his administration in his first tenure of office.