Photos: Fire outbreak in Ibadan

Wednesday, April 15, 2020 6:06 pm


The fire outbreak

Opposite the Cenotaph at Dugbe Alawo, Ibadan, Oyo State, this afternoon, 15 April, a big building housing shops selling matresses and travelling bags went up in flames.

 

