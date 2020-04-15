Registrar General reveals cause of CAC headquarters fire incident

Registrar General reveals cause of CAC headquarters fire incident

Wednesday, April 15, 2020 4:49 pm


CAC building on fire

The Registrar General  of Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC)  Abubakar Garba has said no document or life was lost to the fire which gutted part of the seven-storey building Headquarters of the  organisation in Abuja on Wednesday.

While confirming the incident, Garba told the News Agency of Nigeria that the fire resulted from power surge caused by the outer units of the split Air Conditioners on the 6th floor in the main building at 10.20 am.

He added that staff of the organisation on duty immediately mobilised to put out the fire.

“ The sound attracted the attention of the few personnel within the premises and they immediately mobilized to quench the fire using fire extinguishers and fire hose reels within the building.

“ The fire had descended through the outer AC ducts to the 5th and 4th floors which necessitated a call to FCT Fire Service and they promptly responded,” Garba said.

An eye witness who pleaded anonymous, said that the fire outbreak was minor, no loss of documents or lives during the fire outbreak.

He said that the fire was  contained and he commended the quick response of the fire service.

