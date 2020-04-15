Stallion Group donates Rice, Fish as Palliatives

By Daniels Ekugo

Stallion Motors in Nigeria has braced up for the COVID 19 pandamic as they have donated tons of free Rice and Fish to the COVID – 19 hospitals in Lagos State with the Stallion Group Team. The selfless people working in the frontline have risked their lives to ensure that aid reaches where its required the most. 77 State hospitals in Nigeria are already registered as a part of this programme.

The group apart from pledging free rice and fish for three months to all COVID – 19 Hospitals, has deployed staff buses to ferry health care workers to hospitals dedicated to COVID – 19 treatment in Lagos. Frontline health workers will have a dedicated pick up and drop services during the FG’s directives on enhanced community quarantine. The buses will be attached to the COVID-19 dedicated hospitals for the next 3 months to ensure safer and comfortable transportation of the healthcare providers who are in the frontline in this fight against the virus. The free staff bus service along with a dedicated driver and fuelling is implemented in cooperation and close coordination with the Lagos State Government. Mr.Sunil Vaswani, Chairman of Stallion group stated that “These are exceptionally difficult times and urgent emergency resources have to be deployed to cope with the needs of affected states and support their health care systems. At Stallion group, our top priority is the health and safety of our employees, customers and our community”.

As the country grapples with the COVID-19 pandemic, kindness seems to be the only bright spot that many corporates have pledged in these dark times. We salute the heart-warming stories of altruism that are surfacing across the country every day, feeding us with hope and strength.