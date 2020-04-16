Archival Photo: Day Benjamin Adekunle Executed His Own Soldier

Archival Photo: Day Benjamin Adekunle Executed His Own Soldier

Thursday, April 16, 2020 2:05 pm


 

Lt.Macaulay Lamurde: Executed

 

 

 

 

Not a few Nigerians perceived Benjamin Adekunle, head of the Third Marine Commando, as a monster during the 1967-1970 civil war.

However, after reading the following post, what is your stand on him? Happy reading.

 

Lt. Macaulay Lamurde was tried and executed on 13 September 1968 by Colonel Benjamin Adekunle for the murder of a young Igbo civilian.

The 23-year old Lamurde and his platoon had seized a young Igbo boy who was hiding in the bush. When questioned, the prisoner, wearing only shorts, denied that he was a Biafran soldier; he was looking for his parents.

Lamurde shot the bound prisoner three times. Dying in war is too common to make this death seem extraordinary, except for one thing: a British television team had filmed the murder. Source: Zeit.De

-Posted by Uyi Obaseki in FB’s Nigerian Nostaguc Project 1960-1080

 

